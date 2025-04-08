Danfoss launches Editron electric filter for grid-connected electrified equipment

Danfoss Power Solutions announced the launch of the Editron EC-LCL1200B-350, a heavy-duty LCL electric filter specifically designed for demanding off-highway applications. Danfoss called the LCL1200B electric filter a compact yet robust mobile-grade solution for fully electric, high-power machinery that pulls power from the grid rather than batteries. Applications include drilling equipment, material handling equipment, grid-connected excavators and other tethered electric machinery.

The Editron LCL1200B electric filter from Danfoss Power Solutions. (Photo: Danfoss)

The LCL1200B filter is designed to be used with the EC-C1200-450-L electric converter, which converts AC power from the grid to provide DC power for the machine. The LCL1200B filter reduces electromagnetic interference, improving power quality and maintaining system reliability, Danfoss said. The combination of components is bidirectional, meaning that it can take power from the grid and feed power back to it.

The LCL1200B is designed to withstand high levels of mechanical vibration and shock, while its ingress protection ratings of IP6K9K and IP67 provide protection from moisture and dust. Its compact design also makes it a better fit for mobile machinery, saving space and reducing weight.

“With the filter/converter solution now available, we’ve simplified system integration for OEMs by ensuring component compatibility,” said Chao Wang, head of Portfolio Management, Editron division at Danfoss Power Solutions. “Together with our Editron electric motors and inverters, plus Danfoss hydraulic components, we can offer complete system solutions.”

Rated for up to 560 volts AC and 50/60 Hz, the LCL1200B filter is compatible with European and U.S. three-phase power supplies. All components are rated for 300 A (rms) and 250 kVA. The filter is designed for operating altitudes of up to 4,000 meters.