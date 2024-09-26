Danfoss names senior VP, Global Operations

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

26 September 2024

Danfoss Power Solutions has appointed Sriram (Shree) Gurumurthy as senior vice president of Global Operations, effective immediately.

Danfoss Power Solutions names Sriram Gurumurthy as senior vice president, Global Operations Sriram (Shree) Gurumurthy

According tot he company, Gurumurthy will lead the newly created Global Operations function, driving efficiency and effectiveness to achieve optimal operational performance and profitable growth across Danfoss Power Solutions. He will oversee multiple key business functions, including safety, environment, health, and quality; supply chain; manufacturing footprint strategy; Danfoss Business Systems; indirect procurement; manufacturing systems and services; distribution centers; and communications and events.

Gurumurthy has more than 25 years of manufacturing experience within the automotive and hydraulics industries. He joined Eaton Corporation in 2007, where he held several leadership roles in plant management, operations and global manufacturing strategy. Following Danfoss’ acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics in 2021, Gurumurthy was appointed global head of Operations for Danfoss’ Rubber Hydraulic Hose and Fittings business unit within the Fluid Conveyance division.

Gurumurthy has most recently served as vice president of Global Manufacturing Strategy, where he focused on growing and effectively managing the company’s overall manufacturing footprint. In his new role, he will continue to report directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions, and will join the Power Solutions Leadership Team.

“Throughout my years in manufacturing, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t in driving operational excellence,” Gurumurthy said. “Applying standardized processes, tools and systems is one of the factors proven to work, and I’ll ensure our functions are second to none in this area.”

Commenting on the appointment, Alström said, “Shree has proven to be a strategic thinker in leading our post-merger footprint initiatives. He has a mind for operational improvement that will now benefit a broader cross section of our organization. I look forward to seeing his impact as he takes on this new role.”

Appointments Personnel Hydraulics Industry News Newsmakers Power Technology Fluid Power
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA