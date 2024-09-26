Danfoss names senior VP, Global Operations

Danfoss Power Solutions has appointed Sriram (Shree) Gurumurthy as senior vice president of Global Operations, effective immediately.

Sriram (Shree) Gurumurthy

According tot he company, Gurumurthy will lead the newly created Global Operations function, driving efficiency and effectiveness to achieve optimal operational performance and profitable growth across Danfoss Power Solutions. He will oversee multiple key business functions, including safety, environment, health, and quality; supply chain; manufacturing footprint strategy; Danfoss Business Systems; indirect procurement; manufacturing systems and services; distribution centers; and communications and events.

Gurumurthy has more than 25 years of manufacturing experience within the automotive and hydraulics industries. He joined Eaton Corporation in 2007, where he held several leadership roles in plant management, operations and global manufacturing strategy. Following Danfoss’ acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics in 2021, Gurumurthy was appointed global head of Operations for Danfoss’ Rubber Hydraulic Hose and Fittings business unit within the Fluid Conveyance division.

Gurumurthy has most recently served as vice president of Global Manufacturing Strategy, where he focused on growing and effectively managing the company’s overall manufacturing footprint. In his new role, he will continue to report directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions, and will join the Power Solutions Leadership Team.

“Throughout my years in manufacturing, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t in driving operational excellence,” Gurumurthy said. “Applying standardized processes, tools and systems is one of the factors proven to work, and I’ll ensure our functions are second to none in this area.”

Commenting on the appointment, Alström said, “Shree has proven to be a strategic thinker in leading our post-merger footprint initiatives. He has a mind for operational improvement that will now benefit a broader cross section of our organization. I look forward to seeing his impact as he takes on this new role.”