Deutz partners with drone specialist Tytan
24 February 2026
Deutz AG has agreed to a strategic cooperation with Tytan Technologies, a Munich, Germany-based tech company specializing in autonomous air defense, for development and industrialization of energy and drive technologies for drone defense systems. Deutz also announced it has taken a financial stake in Tytan, as part of a €30m Series A financing round.
Deutz said the move further expands its activities in the field of security- and defense-relevant mobility and energy solutions, which includes the development of drive systems, mobile power generation, energy storage and the implementation of complex technical solutions, as well as its acquisition of drive specialist Sobek and strategic partnership and stake in ARX Robotics.
“With the partnership and investment in Tytan Technologies, we are further strengthening our position as a provider of modern drive and energy systems in the defense sector,” said Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO, Deutz AG. “TYTAN Technologies contributes outstanding expertise in AI-supported drone defense. As an industrial partner, we support the development, industrialization and integration of complex drive and energy systems – always with the aim of bringing new technologies into series production quickly.”
Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on:
- providing suitable drive solutions for interceptor drones,
- the development and supply of modular, decentralized energy systems and battery systems for launcher applications
- and the assembly and final acceptance of technical subsystems.
“DEUTZ will support us with industrial expertise and capacities to secure our supply chain within Europe and to further ramp up production,” said Balázs Nagy, CEO and co-founder of Tytan Technologies. “We firmly believe in the synergies that arise from working with a strong industrial partner like Deutz.”
