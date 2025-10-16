Deutz, ARX Robotics partner on unmanned defense systems

Through the cooperation with ARX Robotics, Deutz seeks to strengthen its position as a partner in the growing ecosystem for unmanned defense systems. (Photo: Deutz AG)

Deutz AG and ARX Robotics, a European defense tech scale-up that is developing a new generation of unmanned, software-defined ground defense systems, have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic partnership that aims to deploy Deutz drive systems in unmanned ground vehicles from ARX Robotics.

In addition, as part of the expansion of its defense business, Deutz intends to participate as lead investor in the strategic round of funding for ARX Robotics, consequently becoming a minority shareholder. The funding round, which will also involve other investors, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Under the agreement, Deutz will initially supply battery-powered drive systems, followed in future by smaller internal combustion engines and hybrid drives. The two companies will work to develop an interface to link ARX’s AI-driven software platform Mithra OS to the drive systems.

Deutz will also provide energy infrastructure in the field through its Energy and NewTech business units. This will include gen-sets, storage solutions and swappable batteries. ARX Robotics will further gain access to Deutz’s global production and service network, facilitating rapid order fulfillment and international service.

Through the agreement, ARX Robotics will gain access to leading drive systems, mobile energy infrastructure and a powerful production network. (Photo: Deutz AG)

Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte said he believed unmanned and semi-autonomous defense systems will play “an increasingly critical and central role for armed forces of the future.”

“That is why we are combining ARX Robotics’ leading software and robotics expertise with our strengths in drive systems, decentralized energy supply and industrial production,” he stated. “These types of partnerships ‘made in Germany’ are what we need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities for the long term.”

Marc Wietfeld, co-founder and CEO of ARX Robotics, described the partnership as a major step in securing Europe’s technological sovereignty and Germany’s industrial base.

“Working with Deutz, we are combining the intelligence of our Mithra OS platform and vehicle systems with high-quality drive systems, mobile energy and industrial manufacturing,” he commented. “This will enable us to deliver unmanned systems to troops more quickly, increase availability and reliability during deployment and create the basis for scaling up in Europe.”