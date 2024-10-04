Deutz reports anticipated drop in engine sales

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

04 October 2024

Deutz engine production line in Cologne, Germany Deutz engine production line in Cologne, Germany (Photo: Deutz)

Engine OEM Deutz has reported a ‘cyclically induced decline’ in sales due to the current economic environment.

According to the report, unit sales and new orders over Q3 2024 were below previous expectations, while there it is unlikely there will be compensatory recovery over Q4.

In August, Deutz reported that it would remain profitable, despite market conditions.

In that report Deutz forecast expected engine sales of up to 160,000 units. Now, that figure is not expected to exceed 150,000.

In response to the situation, Deutz reports that it is to intensify cost-cutting measures, including short working, while initiating measures to reduce direct and indirect costs.

The management board now expects revenues of around €1.8 billion (previously €1.9 billion to €2.1 billion) and an EBIT before exceptional items of 4.0 to 5.0% (previously 5.0 to 6.5%).

Third quarter results are set to be published on 7 November.

Europe Global Business & Finance Financial results Market & forecasts Other Components Engines/Engine Parts Power Technology Industry trends Manufacturing & Production Engine Power
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA