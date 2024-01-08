Develon wins two CES 2024 Innovation Awards

The Smart Collision Mitigation System was recognized in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category. (Photo: Develon)

Develon (formerly Doosan Construction Equipment) announced that two of its technology solutions are being recognized in two separate categories as part of the CES 2024 Innovation Awards, held as part of the CES 2024 electronics trade show taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Develon’s Smart Collision Mitigation (SCM) system is being honored in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category. This active safety system detects objects around an excavator through Sensor Fusion of camera and radar.

The excavator is equipped with four or more cameras to provide a 360-degree All Around View, with AI technology used to selectively detect people or objects. Three wide-angle radar sensors with 180-degree horizontal field of view are used to minimize blind spots and measure the distance of detected objects. When a pedestrian or object is detected within the warning/danger zone, visual/audible warnings are activated, and the excavator’s swing and driving speed are reduced, then automatically stopped to prevent accidents, the company explained.

Develon’s X-Agent system is being honored in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category. (Photo: Develon)

Develon’s X-Agent system is being recognized in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category. X-Agent is a solution designed to improve the productivity and skill of drivers of excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks.

X-Agent has an AI function that analyses information such as driver/equipment status and work plan to create an optimized route to improve the productivity of unskilled workers by about 30%, the company asserted. To enable smoother remote control using vision information, it extracts meta information based on the networks and sends minimum information, even in a 2G or 3G network environment.