Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
11 September 2025
Caterpillar recently recognized its top-performing suppliers at the fourth annual Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Grapevine, Texas. Approximately 800 suppliers gathered for the event and awards ceremony, where suppliers were recognized in the categories of Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year.
“Caterpillar’s ability to manufacture and deliver world-class products is built on the strength, efficiency and resilience of our global supply network. As we celebrate 100 years of progress, we recognize that our suppliers have been instrumental in helping us meet customer needs. This milestone is not just Caterpillar’s. It belongs to every supplier who has helped us thrive.” said Pam Heminger, senior vice president for the company’s Strategic Procurement and Planning Division.
The top-performing suppliers met or exceeded rigorous requirements and achieved world-class certification levels under Caterpillar’s Supplier Excellence Recognition program from May 2024 through June 2025. Winners were named in the following categories.
2025 Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award Winners
- Suitousha (Suitou Group) – Construction Industries
- Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co. Ltd. – Energy & Transportation
- EWIE Company – Indirect Procurement Manufacturing
- Randstad NV – Indirect Procurement Services
- CEVA Freight – Integrated Logistics
- Advanced Filtration Systems (AFSI) – Product Support & Logistics Division
- ABS Machining – Resource Industries
Aftermarket Excellence Award Winners 2025
- McLaren Industries – Construction Industries
- Muviq – Energy & Transportation
- Hebei North Casting Industry – Product Support & Logistics Division
- New Standard Corporation – Cat Reman
- Laser Precision – Resource Industries
Supplier Excellence Award Winners 2025
- AKP Ferrocast and Foundries
- ATS Specialized, Inc.
- Chongqing Gaokin Industries
- DENSO Europe B.V.
- Dexter Axle Company
- DMG MORI
- Fimex, S.A. de C.V.
- Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group)
- GO2 Partners
- Gnutti Carlo Canada
- Industrial Spares Manufacturing and Trading (ISMAT)
- Jining Songyue Construction Machinery
- Kalas Manufacturing
- Metalurgica Timboense S.A.
- Molla S.r.l
- MUIR Omni Graphics
- Polyhose India
- Quality Metal Products
- Solintal LRD S.A.
- Tenneco Germany, Edenkoben
- Toyota Industry (Kunshan)
- Topy Industries
- United Airlines
- Van der Vlist Transportgroep B.V.
- Yantai Dongxing and Yantai Dongxing Powder Metallurgy
