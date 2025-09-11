Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers

Caterpillar recently recognized its top-performing suppliers at the fourth annual Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Grapevine, Texas. Approximately 800 suppliers gathered for the event and awards ceremony, where suppliers were recognized in the categories of Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year.

Caterpillar recognized its top-performing suppliers at the fourth annual Supplier Excellence Recognition event. (Photo:

“Caterpillar’s ability to manufacture and deliver world-class products is built on the strength, efficiency and resilience of our global supply network. As we celebrate 100 years of progress, we recognize that our suppliers have been instrumental in helping us meet customer needs. This milestone is not just Caterpillar’s. It belongs to every supplier who has helped us thrive.” said Pam Heminger, senior vice president for the company’s Strategic Procurement and Planning Division.

The top-performing suppliers met or exceeded rigorous requirements and achieved world-class certification levels under Caterpillar’s Supplier Excellence Recognition program from May 2024 through June 2025. Winners were named in the following categories.

2025 Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award Winners

Suitousha (Suitou Group) – Construction Industries

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co. Ltd. – Energy & Transportation

EWIE Company – Indirect Procurement Manufacturing

Randstad NV – Indirect Procurement Services

CEVA Freight – Integrated Logistics

Advanced Filtration Systems (AFSI) – Product Support & Logistics Division

ABS Machining – Resource Industries

Aftermarket Excellence Award Winners 2025

McLaren Industries – Construction Industries

Muviq – Energy & Transportation

Hebei North Casting Industry – Product Support & Logistics Division

New Standard Corporation – Cat Reman

Laser Precision – Resource Industries

Supplier Excellence Award Winners 2025