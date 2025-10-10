Donaldson to show new hydrogen filtration equipment at Germany tech fair

Donaldson HRC-T H2 dryer (Photo: Donaldson)

Filtration expert Donaldson is to show its HRC-T H2 dryer at the Hydrogen Technology World Fair, which will be held at Hamburg Messe in Germany from October 21-23.

The new equipment supports consistent gas purity that should deliver best-in-class performance across most hydrogen applications.

When paired with Donaldson’s De-Oxo unit, the purification modules are designed to produce hydrogen with an O2 max proportion of 2 parts per million (ppm) and an H20 level of 1 ppm.

Visitors to the Donaldson stand can see the dryer system up close, while also having the opportunity to speak with technical experts about tailored solutions for their operations.

The Donalson HRC-T H2 dryer will be on display at Hydrogen Technology World Fair in Hall B4, Stand 4G10.