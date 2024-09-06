ePropulsion launches commercial business unit at SMM

Established in 2012 at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, ePropulsion has become a global provider of marine electric propulsion systems. It has since expanded into the commercial marine sector, offering both electric and hybrid system integration solutions for applications from 50 kW to 1,000 kW.

ePropulsion Commercial will provide system integration solutions for the commercial marine sector. (Photo: ePropulsion)

To date, the company has completed more than 20 projects for commercial marine clients – ranging from passenger ferries, luxury power catamarans and work boats to patrol boats and bulk cargo ships – with another 20 currently in progress.

Now, at SMM 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, it has announced the establishment of a new business unit to serve the commercial marine sector – ePropulsion Commercial. ePropulsion Commercial will provide system integration solutions that seamlessly combine different components for a unified, efficient operation, the company stated.

“Establishing a business unit dedicated to developing our commercial offerings was obviously the next evolution of our brand,” said Danny Tao, ePropulsion co-founder and CEO. “Our technology has always been designed with safety, durability, efficiency and scalability in mind, allowing us to reach customers regardless of their needs or mission. We look forward to the projects on the horizon and our growth in this vital segment.”

Available solutions for the commercial marine sector will include ePropulsion’s in-house developed electric propulsion and electronic control systems, energy storage system (ESS), DC Bus technology, power and energy management system (PEMS), charging solutions, automation and intelligent technology. These solutions are designed to be flexible and scalable and can be built and customized based on the functional requirements, speed, range and shore power conditions specific to different vessel types.

ePropulsion Commercial has established a comprehensive project management and delivery team that will cover the entire process from conceptual design, prototype approval, procurement, production, testing, installation and commissioning to complete delivery, providing customers with an efficient and high-quality project delivery experience, the company asserted.