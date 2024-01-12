Equip Expo announces updates to 2024 event

(Photo: Equip Exposition)

Equip Exposition, the trade show for the international landscape, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment industry, will return to Louisville, Ky., Oct. 15-18.

“Only this year, we’re making some fundamental shifts and improvements that will elevate the show to the next level,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages the show.

From new exhibitor space to new entertainment options and more opportunities to connect and network, 2024 attendees can expect:

A Tuesday evening welcome reception at Churchill Downs, which is marking the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby this year, where attendees can see the recent upgrades to the racetrack. Sponsored by Caterpillar.

Kevin O’Connor from This Old House as keynote speaker Wednesday morning. Sponsored by Kress.

A special happy hour in Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) just after the show closes on Wednesday. House band, the Crashers, will perform at the event.

A Thursday evening arena concert at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville featuring multi-platinum musician, Trace Adkins, sponsored by Senix.

Expanded Spanish-language education focused on helping crew leaders become better managers.

The return of the Women’s Reception on Thursday evening, sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard.

Improved logistics, including a shuttle bus drop-off at the West Wing which is expected to improve parking lot congestion.

“We’ve listened to our attendees, and are adding new experiences to give them more of what they want: Being with their peers, talking about business struggles and getting real answers,” saids Kiser. “There’s no other place where landscapers, equipment manufacturers and dealers can come together to talk to each other, peer to peer, in such a supportive environment. Whether you need help with people, products or processes, the answers to your questions are at Expo.”

Equip Expo includes more than 1 million sq.ft. of exhibits and a 30-acre outdoor demo yard where attendees can dig, cut, mow, mulch and test equipment.

The 2023 show reportedly brought together more than 27,000 participants from 50 states and 46 countries. Landscape contractor registrations increased by 20% over the previous year, and dealers were up 5%.

(Photo: Equip Exposition)

“We’re always in expansion mode. Due to space demand last year, we opened up the West Wing to exhibitors to great success,” said Kiser. “And we’re going to improve the exhibitor experience there in 2024 by making the West Wing a much larger hub of activity, including putting our pet adoption event Mutt Madness, and the main food offerings there, as well as the Drone Zone, a golf simulation and an attendee lounge.”

The state of Kentucky, which owns the KEC, is planning a massive renovation to the facility in the coming years, which will expand its footprint and reorient the building.

“We’re looking forward to that project, as we continue to sell out our trade show floor,” Kiser said, adding that West Wing exhibitors will be “first in line for space when the new wing of the KEC is built on that side of the building. We believe it’s important to reward existing exhibitors; they will take priority when the KEC expands.

“Demand for exhibit space doesn’t slow down. We already have more than 80 companies on the waiting list. Anyone interested in exhibit space or sponsorships should jump on it immediately.”

Registration for the 2024 show is now open. For more information visit equipexposition.com