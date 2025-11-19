Gasrec opens second major bio-LNG refuelling site in UK

New Gasrec refuelling station at Hams Hall (Photo: Gasrec)

Fuel provider Gasrec has opened its second large-scale, open access biomethane refuelling facility in the UK.

Located in Hams Hall, Warwickshire, the site is positioned close to the M6 and M42, both heavy north-south transport routes.

The site will help fleet operators making the switch to low-carbon fuels. Gas-powered trucks from DHL, Nestlé, Arla Foods and Nicholls Transport have been amongst the first to use the new facility.

According to Gasrec, the Hams Hall refuelling station currently has the capacity to provide bio-LNG to about 300 trucks per day. This is set to increase to 1,000 vehicles per day over the next few years.

James Westcott, chief commercial officer at Gasrec, said: “Hams Hall is a milestone for the industry and for operators who want to cut emissions without compromising reliability. We are seeing record levels of demand for biomethane from fleets, and this new facility provides the scale and resilience they need.”

The new Hams Hall site joins the existing facility at the Daventry International Rai Freight Terminal. Gasrec now operates 18 refuelling sites across the UK, serving fleets from a series of major national brands.