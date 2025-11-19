Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Gasrec opens second major bio-LNG refuelling site in UK

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

19 November 2025

New Gasrec refuelling station at Hams Hall New Gasrec refuelling station at Hams Hall (Photo: Gasrec)

Fuel provider Gasrec has opened its second large-scale, open access biomethane refuelling facility in the UK.

Located in Hams Hall, Warwickshire, the site is positioned close to the M6 and M42, both heavy north-south transport routes.

The site will help fleet operators making the switch to low-carbon fuels. Gas-powered trucks from DHL, Nestlé, Arla Foods and Nicholls Transport have been amongst the first to use the new facility.

According to Gasrec, the Hams Hall refuelling station currently has the capacity to provide bio-LNG to about 300 trucks per day. This is set to increase to 1,000 vehicles per day over the next few years.

James Westcott, chief commercial officer at Gasrec, said: “Hams Hall is a milestone for the industry and for operators who want to cut emissions without compromising reliability. We are seeing record levels of demand for biomethane from fleets, and this new facility provides the scale and resilience they need.”

The new Hams Hall site joins the existing facility at the Daventry International Rai Freight Terminal. Gasrec now operates 18 refuelling sites across the UK, serving fleets from a series of major national brands.

Gasrec DHL Nestlé refuelling station fleet operators gas-powered trucks James Westcott biomethane bio-LNG Hams Hall UK
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Bobcat combines two generators in one
PG1140 pairs two PG570 portable generators in one rugged package
DiPerk delivers engines to the British Antarctic Survey
Engines use CHP to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact
MWM launches new TCG 4170 V20 gen set
New gas gen set has control functions to streamline maintenance schedules
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download