Helios completes sale of CFP

Helios Technologies Inc. has completed the previously announced sale of its hydraulic fluid power solutions and service provider, Custom Fluidpower (CFP) to Questas Group.

Helios also executed with Questas a long-term exclusive distribution agreement, subject to annual growth targets tied to market conditions, which is expected to secure the continuity of Sun Hydraulics’ position in the Australian hydraulics market through CFP’s engineering, distribution, and service network.

Helios said it plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities, including debt repayment, disciplined organic investment into the business, and return of capital to shareholders.