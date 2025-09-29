Wärtsilä electric propulsion for Danish battery-electric ferries

Wärtsilä announced it has been selected to deliver a fully integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for two new high-speed catamaran ferries being built for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

The two battery-electric ferries, which will serve the Kattegat route, will each measure 129 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, accommodating up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars.

The vessels are being built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania, with Wärtsilä supplying the integrated electric propulsion system, the DC power conversion system, its energy management and automation systems, eight electric propulsion motors and waterjets, as well as its ProTouch propulsion control system for smooth and efficient sailing.

Kristian Durhuus, CEO, Molslinjen, described the new ferries as “a major project that supports the ferry industry’s move towards more decarbonized operations.”

“With these electric ferries built by Incat and powered by Wärtsilä’s electrification technology, we aim to remove thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions from Denmark’s climate footprint each year,” he added.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the Incat shipyard starting in 2026. The ships are expected to join the Molslinjen fleet in Denmark during 2027 and 2028.

“Our partnership with Molslinjen and Incat not only brings electric vessels to the Kattegat route but also continues our joint commitment in accelerating the industry’s path towards net-zero emissions shipping,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation.

“The vessels address the market’s needs and requirements by utilizing batteries, making this a very viable option for owners and operators looking to increase the sustainability of their fleets,” Stephen Casey, CEO, Incat Tasmania, commented. “Wärtsilä is a key player in the success of this project, supporting our goal of large-scale, low-emission transport with a completely integrated propulsion package.”