Deutz, Opifex-Synergy enter national service agreement

Deutz Corporation announced it has entered into a national service agreement with Opifex-Synergy, reported to be one of the largest independent equipment rental companies in the United States, with more than 30 locations across Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Opifex-Synergy serves contractors and customers across the Southeast and Mid-South involved in infrastructure, utilities, construction, manufacturing, government, mining and agriculture. The combined organization operates in 10 of the 22 U.S. cities said to represent more than half of national construction spending.

The agreement establishes Deutz Power Centers as the company’s preferred vendor for equipment maintenance, inspection and service support. It also prioritizes Deutz in the allocation of service work and volume commitments across Opifex-Synergy’s fleet locations.

As part of the agreement, Deutz Power Centers will offer:

24-hour response and diagnostics, with rapid dispatch capabilities

Annual inspections and after-hours service

A “Lease a Technician” support model

In Market Mileage Incentives

Hurricane preparedness and recovery services

The agreement also includes a collaborative forecasting process to optimize service volume and cost efficiency, as well as performance standards related to response times, documentation, technician professionalism and communication protocols.

“This partnership is built on shared goals — exceptional uptime, fast response and total fleet support,” said Ryan Merry, regional director of Eastern Power Center Operations for Deutz Corporation. “We’re proud to be Opifex-Synergy’s trusted partner, and we look forward to supporting their teams and their customers to maintain high fleet utilization.”