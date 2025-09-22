Deutz to acquire OnSite Diesel

Deutz Corporation, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Deutz AG, said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of OnSite Diesel, a Texas-based provider of heavy equipment repair services. The transaction is expected to close Oct. 1, 2025.

OnSite Diesel, based in Willis, Texas, operates a fleet of service trucks to service customers within a 250-mile radius. (Photo: Deutz Corporation)

OnSite Diesel was founded in 2014 with one service truck and a single-bay shop. The family-owned business now includes a fleet of service trucks and a larger custom-built facility in Willis, Texas, from which it provides services to customers within a 250-mile radius. It specializes in servicing heavy equipment, including machines used for pipeline installation, rock quarry operations and landfill management.

Under the acquisition agreement, Deutz said it plans to continue to operate the OnSite Diesel brand and retain all its associates. Daily operations will be run from the Willis facility, located just outside of Houston.

“We’re proud of the reputation OnSite Diesel has built over the years, and we’re excited to see it continue under Deutz Corporation’s leadership,” said Brent Nestor, president and owner of OnSite Diesel. “Our team remains dedicated to delivering the same reliable service customers expect, while also taking advantage of enhanced resources that will help us continue to evolve our business following the acquisition.”

Over time, Deutz said it anticipates leveraging OnSite Diesel’s capabilities across a broader footprint in new markets. It added that the acquisition will enhance Deutz’s U.S. presence and strengthen its ability to deliver service for an ever-growing catalog of off-highway equipment.

“The acquisition of OnSite Diesel represents our commitment to whole-machine service,” said Spencer McHugh, Deutz Americas head of M&A, strategy and field service growth. “With this expansion, we’re building on the foundation of our Deutz Power Centers, moving beyond engine and light equipment service to create a true one-stop-shop solution.

“We’re grateful to Brent Nestor and his entire team for their dedication to outstanding customer service,” McHugh added, “and we’re excited to build a better future together.”

Strategically located Deutz Power Centers and Service Centers support both OEM partners and end users of Deutz engines, as well as provide service support for jobsite equipment.