Yanmar reorganizes engine business

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. has implemented a reorganization in which Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd. will split into two distinct companies: Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd., dedicated to industrial engines, and Yanmar Power Solutions Co. Ltd., focused on marine and industrial engines, including medium- and high-speed models, as well as standby power systems.

Effective October 1, Masaru Hirose has been appointed president of Yanmar Power Solutions, while Tomohisa Tao will continue as President of Yanmar Power Technology.

Tomohisa Tao (Photo: Yanmar)

The company said the spin-off aims to enable more agile operations and faster decision-making by aligning each division’s activities with specific decarbonization goals and market needs.

“I am committed to driving innovation and sustainability in our industrial power products, ensuring that Yanmar continues to lead in providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Tao.

Looking ahead for Yanmar Power Solutions, Hirose said, “In the field of marine and industrial engines for ships, power generation and standby applications, Yanmar Power Solutions is committed to meeting environmental regulations by accelerating decarbonization efforts and improving thermal efficiency, with the aim of driving global growth and achieving its strategic objectives.”

Masaru Hirose (Photo: Yanmar)

Tao has held various leadership roles, including divisional manager of the Development Planning Division and the Planning Division within the Industrial Power Products Business. In 2020, he became an executive officer at Yanmar Holdings and the president and representative director of Yanmar Power Technology. Currently, he serves as executive officer and general manager of the Industrial Power Products Business while also holding the position of chairman of the Japan Land Engine Manufacturers Association since 2024.

Hirose joined Yanmar Diesel Corp. in 1987 and has held several key positions, including executive officer and head of development for the Large Power Products business. He was promoted to executive officer and head of the Large Power Products business in 2017. Since April 2020, he has served as director and head of the Large Power Products business at Yanmar Power Technology. Additionally, he has been the vice chairman of the Japan Ship Machinery and Equipment Association since June 2021 and the chairman of the Japan Ship-Machinery Quality Control Association since June 2024.

Following the reorganization, Yanmar Power Technology Co. will continue to specialize in industrial power products, delivering solutions that meet customer needs. Yanmar Power Solutions will focus on marine and industrial engines for ships, power generation and standby applications.