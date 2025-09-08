Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Iveco Bus has delivered 110 electric buses to operators in Flanders

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

08 September 2025

Iveco Crossway Low-Entry Elec operated on behalf of De Lijn Iveco Crossway Low-Entry Elec operated on behalf of De Lijn (Photo: Iveco Bus)

Iveco Bus has delivered a total of 110 Crossway Low-Entry Elec buses to operators working for De Lijn, the transport provider for the Flanders region.

The buses will play a key role in achieving the company’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030, based on 2005 figures.

The Crossway Low-Entry Elec is designed for both regional and intercity routes. Fitted with 485 kWh of battery storage, the buses have a range of up to 400 km (dependent on route profile and usage).

As the name suggests, the buses provide ease of user access, while also offering comfort features including air conditioning and US B charging ports.

“We are proud that our Crossway Low-Entry Elec plays a key role in the sustainable transition of public transport in Flanders. With the delivery of these 110 vehicles, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable, sustainable, and innovative mobility solutions,” said Paul Mechele, Iveco Bus sales manager in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).

Approximately half of the buses operating for De Lijn are owned by private operators.

De Lijn Iveco Bus buses CO2 emissions battery storage Delivery of 110 Crossway Low-Entry Elec buses Achieving CO2 emission reduction goal Paul Mechele Iveco Crossway Low-Entry Elec Flanders Benelux
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo CE and Metzner in first all-electric deconstruction project
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Metzner Recycling has completed the world’s first zero-emission industrial-scale deconstruction
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA