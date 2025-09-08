Iveco Bus has delivered 110 electric buses to operators in Flanders

Iveco Crossway Low-Entry Elec operated on behalf of De Lijn (Photo: Iveco Bus)

Iveco Bus has delivered a total of 110 Crossway Low-Entry Elec buses to operators working for De Lijn, the transport provider for the Flanders region.

The buses will play a key role in achieving the company’s goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030, based on 2005 figures.

The Crossway Low-Entry Elec is designed for both regional and intercity routes. Fitted with 485 kWh of battery storage, the buses have a range of up to 400 km (dependent on route profile and usage).

As the name suggests, the buses provide ease of user access, while also offering comfort features including air conditioning and US B charging ports.

“We are proud that our Crossway Low-Entry Elec plays a key role in the sustainable transition of public transport in Flanders. With the delivery of these 110 vehicles, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable, sustainable, and innovative mobility solutions,” said Paul Mechele, Iveco Bus sales manager in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).

Approximately half of the buses operating for De Lijn are owned by private operators.