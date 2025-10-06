Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Iveco Crossway Elec wins Sustainable Bus of the Year at Busworld

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

06 October 2025

Iveco Crossway Elec, winner of the Sustainable Bus of the Year (Intercity) at Busworld 2025 Iveco Crossway Elec, winner of the Sustainable Bus of the Year (Intercity) at Busworld 2025

The Iveco Crossway Elec has won the Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026 award in the intercity category. The announcement was made at Busworld, which is being held 4-9 October at the Brussels Expo in Belgium.

Iveco has previously received the award in 2018, 2020, 2023 and 2024 in the same intercity category.

Introduced at the end of 2024, the Crossway Elec is a 100% electric model which is said to complete the zero-emission offering from the OEM.

Judges found that the new Crossway Elec had been developed from the ground up using principles of sustainability to support low-emission transmission.

Other criteria included the modular design, flexible energy storage, low noise levels and component recyclability. The Vysoke Mylo production plant was also recognised for its environmental commitments.

“Receiving the ‘Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026’ award with our Crossway Elec is a great source of pride for us,” said Claudio Passerini, president, Business Unit Bus, Iveco Group, during the award ceremony at Busworld.

“This fifth recognition for our Crossway range, the undisputed leader in its segment, highlights our ability to innovate and anticipate the evolution of the collective transport industry. It also testifies to our long-standing commitment to more sustainable and decarbonised mobility.”

The Crossway Elec joins the Crossway Low Entry Elec to create a range of electric solutions for both urban and extra-urban routes.

Iveco Group Iveco Vysoke Mylo production plant Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026 award intercity category sustainable and decarbonised mobility Busworld Claudio Passerini Iveco Crossway Elec Crossway Low Entry Elec Brussels Expo Belgium
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
HD Hyundai launches HT38 CTL in North America
New compact track loader debuts at Utility Expo 2025
VMAC debuts new power-generating products
Multiple new products on display at Utility Expo 2025
Going back 90 years: Diesel Progress September 1988
An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA