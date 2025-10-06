Iveco Crossway Elec wins Sustainable Bus of the Year at Busworld

Iveco Crossway Elec, winner of the Sustainable Bus of the Year (Intercity) at Busworld 2025

The Iveco Crossway Elec has won the Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026 award in the intercity category. The announcement was made at Busworld, which is being held 4-9 October at the Brussels Expo in Belgium.

Iveco has previously received the award in 2018, 2020, 2023 and 2024 in the same intercity category.

Introduced at the end of 2024, the Crossway Elec is a 100% electric model which is said to complete the zero-emission offering from the OEM.

Judges found that the new Crossway Elec had been developed from the ground up using principles of sustainability to support low-emission transmission.

Other criteria included the modular design, flexible energy storage, low noise levels and component recyclability. The Vysoke Mylo production plant was also recognised for its environmental commitments.

“Receiving the ‘Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026’ award with our Crossway Elec is a great source of pride for us,” said Claudio Passerini, president, Business Unit Bus, Iveco Group, during the award ceremony at Busworld.

“This fifth recognition for our Crossway range, the undisputed leader in its segment, highlights our ability to innovate and anticipate the evolution of the collective transport industry. It also testifies to our long-standing commitment to more sustainable and decarbonised mobility.”

The Crossway Elec joins the Crossway Low Entry Elec to create a range of electric solutions for both urban and extra-urban routes.