J-Eng conducting testing of hydrogen IC marine engine

Japan Engine Corporation (J-Eng) has been developing a large, low-speed two-stroke hydrogen fuel engine, said to be the largest full-scale engine intended for installation on a working vessel.

This new engine has now achieved a hydrogen co-firing (dual fuel) hydrogen ratio of more than 95% at 100% load. The test delivered stable operation, while confirming greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

The engine was developed by J-Eng and Kawasaki Heavy Industries as part of the Green Innovation Fund Project of Marine Hydrogen Engines, part of the New Energy Industrial Technology Development Organization.

Impression of hydrogen-fuel ship using J-Eng power solution (Photo: J-Eng)

The test was carried out in cooperation with Mitsui OSK Lines, MOL Drybulk, Onomichi Dockyard and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai.

J-Eng reports that up until this point initiatives to develop hydrogen-fuel solutions for vessels has concentrated on short-distance, short-duration and low-output operations, including tugs and sightseeing boats which use compressed hydrogen.

Unlike those, the 6UEC35LSGH engine uses liquified hydrogen which should support long-distance, long-duration and high output operations.

J-Eng has tested materials and designed new components, such as a hydrogen fuel injection system, for the new engine type.

Once full-scale verification is complete, the engine is scheduled for a January 2027 delivery date, which will see it installed a main engine for a 17,500-tonne multi-purpose vessel being designed and manufactured by Kawasaki.

The vessel will then undergo three years of demonstration operations starting in 2028, under the operation of MOL and MOL Drybulk.