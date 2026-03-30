Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
J-Eng conducting testing of hydrogen IC marine engine
30 March 2026
Japan Engine Corporation (J-Eng) has been developing a large, low-speed two-stroke hydrogen fuel engine, said to be the largest full-scale engine intended for installation on a working vessel.
This new engine has now achieved a hydrogen co-firing (dual fuel) hydrogen ratio of more than 95% at 100% load. The test delivered stable operation, while confirming greenhouse gas emissions reductions.
The engine was developed by J-Eng and Kawasaki Heavy Industries as part of the Green Innovation Fund Project of Marine Hydrogen Engines, part of the New Energy Industrial Technology Development Organization.
The test was carried out in cooperation with Mitsui OSK Lines, MOL Drybulk, Onomichi Dockyard and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai.
J-Eng reports that up until this point initiatives to develop hydrogen-fuel solutions for vessels has concentrated on short-distance, short-duration and low-output operations, including tugs and sightseeing boats which use compressed hydrogen.
Unlike those, the 6UEC35LSGH engine uses liquified hydrogen which should support long-distance, long-duration and high output operations.
J-Eng has tested materials and designed new components, such as a hydrogen fuel injection system, for the new engine type.
Once full-scale verification is complete, the engine is scheduled for a January 2027 delivery date, which will see it installed a main engine for a 17,500-tonne multi-purpose vessel being designed and manufactured by Kawasaki.
The vessel will then undergo three years of demonstration operations starting in 2028, under the operation of MOL and MOL Drybulk.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.