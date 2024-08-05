Knorr-Bremse announces GT Emissions Systems sale

Knorr-Bremse, a provider of braking systems and other rail and commercial vehicle systems headquartered in Munich, Germany, has announced the sale of its subsidiary GT Emissions Systems to Rcapital Partners, a private equity fund based in the UK. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Photo: Knorr-Bremse

With the sale, Knorr-Bremse said it is “actively advancing its portfolio optimization with a focus on strategic fit and performance.” The disposal of GT Emissions Systems is the company’s third successful sale of an investment this year under its BOOST 2026 (Knorr-Bremse Operational Optimization Strategy and Transformation) program. It noted it is working on a number of strategic initiatives and measures intended to safeguard lasting, profitable growth over the coming years.

“For us, the sale of our GT Emissions Systems subsidiary represents the next critical progression in the optimization of our truck division’s portfolio,” said Bernd Spies, member of the Knorr-Bremse AG Executive Board and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division. “In future, we are going to concentrate even more strongly on our core competencies.

“In Rcapital Partners, we have found a buyer for GT Emissions Systems capable of excellently developing and fully leveraging the company’s potential,” he added.

The Engine Air portfolio of GT Emissions Systems comprises exhaust throttle and exhaust gas recirculation valves, among other things. The company supplies manufacturers with emission control systems for diesel engines in on- and off-highway vehicles. Its sales in the 2023 fiscal year came to approximately €70 million.