Larger Mexico City facility for Mustang Advanced Engineering

The new, larger office and demonstration facility for Mustang Advanced Engineering and Mustang Dynamometer in Mexico City. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Mustang Advanced Engineering and Mustang Dynamometer announced their Mexico City offices and demonstration facility has relocated to a new, larger location. The companies, which make testing systems, equipment, dynamometers and related products, said the new location will increase their capabilities to meet growing demand.

The Mustang de México Dinamómetros offices were established in 2017 to provide a world-class demonstration and training facility to serve the Mexican market, Mustang said. Jose Luis Díaz Farías, manager of the Mexican market for Mustang Dynamometer, said he sees the market for emissions testing, performance dynamometers and OEM testing flourishing.

Eser Manav, vice president of operations for Mustang Dynamometer, added, “The larger facility increases Mustang’s capabilities to meet the global demands in many more industries and markets. Mustang is committed to quality manufacturing and excellent technical support to a worldwide audience.”

Mustang’s new facility is located at:

Calle 26 de enero de 1857 mz 83 lt 828,

Col. Leyes de Reforma 3era sección,

Alcaldía Iztapalapa, CP 09310, CDMX