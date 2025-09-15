Vermeer field validation of electric tree care equipment

Shown are the SC30TX electric stump cutter, BC1000XL electric brush chipper and S450TX electric mini skid steer. (Photo: Vermeer)

Vermeer has announced the initial, limited release of a line of electric tree care equipment, which will be made available to a select group of customers globally as part of a strategic field validation program. The program is designed to gather direct customer feedback on the performance of the electric models in real-world applications, which will help guide future tree care and landscaping product development and refinement.

The electric tree care equipment line includes the BX1000XL electric brush chipper for the North American market, the BC200 electric brush chipper for the European market, the SC30TX electric stump cutter and the S450TX electric mini skid steer.

The field validation program is designed to gather direct feedback on performance in real-world applications. (Photo: Vermeer)

“This lineup is a critical step in our electrification journey,” said Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer. “By working directly with tree care professionals in the field, we can better understand the real-world performance of these machines and refine them to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s jobsites. This is about practical innovation, driven by the needs of our customers.”

The field validation program for the electric tree care equipment line creates a partnership with early adopters to help shape the future of Vermeer electric-powered equipment, the company stated – a collaborative approach that it said focuses on developing solutions that are practical, efficient and ready for the demands of real-world jobsites.

The electric concepts are designed to help contractors work more efficiently and in more places, the company stated. This includes working in noise-sensitive areas or areas with strict environmental standards, which Vermeer noted is a key advantage when bidding on certain municipal or corporate contracts. The simplified design of electric power systems also reduces many common maintenance tasks.