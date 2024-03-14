M-B eActros 600 completes winter testing

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

14 March 2024

Winter testing of the battery-electric eActros 600 Winter testing of the battery-electric eActros 600 (Photo: Mercedes-Benz Trucks)

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has completed winter trials of the battery-electric eActros 600. This is reported to be the final testing phase before the new model enters series production at the end of this year.

The tests started in January and were completed in March. The trucks were put through their cold-weather paces in Rovaniemi, Finland. Over the duration of the tests, the trucks faced a series of adverse weather conditions, including ice, snow and temperatures as low as -35ᵒC.

Dr. Christof Weber, head of Global Testing, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said: “We are on the final straight with trials of the eActros 600 and are extremely pleased with the test results. I am proud of the entire team who untiringly put the eActros 600 through its paces, not only in extreme heat in Andalusia but also in the biting cold in Rovaniemi.”

Intended for long-distance haulage, this version of the eActros offers 600 kWh of battery energy storage. As it stands, the packs can be charged at up to 400 kW, but it is anticipated the trucks will eventually have megawatt charging.

The trucks are said to have a potential range of up to 500 km on a single-charge. This figure was achieved using a 4x2 tractor with a 40-tonne trailer payload, operating at 20ᵒC. Mercedes-Benz Trucks did not release details of how cold weather affected total range.

The eActros 600 will play a key role in the Mercedes-Benz offering of a total logistics solution, including vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and related services.

In addition to tractor units, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid versions of the eActros 600 from market launch.

Europe Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Electric Powertrains Powertrains Heavy-duty trucks Electrification Emissions Power System Green Technology Sustainability Transportation
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA