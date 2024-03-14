M-B eActros 600 completes winter testing

Winter testing of the battery-electric eActros 600 (Photo: Mercedes-Benz Trucks)

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has completed winter trials of the battery-electric eActros 600. This is reported to be the final testing phase before the new model enters series production at the end of this year.

The tests started in January and were completed in March. The trucks were put through their cold-weather paces in Rovaniemi, Finland. Over the duration of the tests, the trucks faced a series of adverse weather conditions, including ice, snow and temperatures as low as -35ᵒC.

Dr. Christof Weber, head of Global Testing, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said: “We are on the final straight with trials of the eActros 600 and are extremely pleased with the test results. I am proud of the entire team who untiringly put the eActros 600 through its paces, not only in extreme heat in Andalusia but also in the biting cold in Rovaniemi.”

Intended for long-distance haulage, this version of the eActros offers 600 kWh of battery energy storage. As it stands, the packs can be charged at up to 400 kW, but it is anticipated the trucks will eventually have megawatt charging.

The trucks are said to have a potential range of up to 500 km on a single-charge. This figure was achieved using a 4x2 tractor with a 40-tonne trailer payload, operating at 20ᵒC. Mercedes-Benz Trucks did not release details of how cold weather affected total range.

The eActros 600 will play a key role in the Mercedes-Benz offering of a total logistics solution, including vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and related services.

In addition to tractor units, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid versions of the eActros 600 from market launch.