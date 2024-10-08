Mack Boring & Parts to distribute WhisperPower generators

Mack Boring & Parts Co., a private family-owned distributor of marine and industrial power solutions, and WhisperPower, a dutch manufacturer of compact generator technology, announced a partnership in which Mack Boring will become the exclusive distributor of WhisperPower’s full line of products in North and Central America.

Patrick McGovern, president of Mack Boring & Parts Co., and Roel ter Heide, founder and owner of WhisperPower. (Photo: WhisperPower)

Headquartered in the Netherlands, WhisperPower launched its first edition of low-emission, hybrid generators in 2010, targeted to marine, mobile and off-grid customers. The company now offers a portfolio of products, including several lines of generators for use on land and sea, inverters, battery chargers, solar panels and more.

Roel ter Heide, founder/owner of the WhisperPower Group of Companies, said the company has made inroads in the marine and mobile/off-grid industries globally. However, finding the right partner to help expand its business in North and Central America “is vital for future growth.”

“Mack Boring is highly regarded as experts in engines, generator and electric technology and offers the best customer support in the industry,” he noted. “We are confident that they will be exceptional representatives of our brand as we move more aggressively in this region.”

Mack Boring & Parts, which recently celebrated 100 years of family ownership, provides diesel engines and power generation systems to the recreational and commercial marine, industrial off highway and military markets. The company manages approximately 300 authorized dealers across 26 states.

Commenting on the partnership agreement, Scott DuBrow, director of Sales & Marketing, Mack Boring & Parts Co., stated: “We are very pleased to be bringing WhisperPower’s compact generator technology to a wider recreational and commercial consumer base in the Americas. Our customers have been asking us for these products and we are confident they will be excited by the innovation and great value that WhisperPower provides.”

The partnership creates a network of more than 400 specialized WhisperPower dealers globally that can provide support in various off-grid sectors.