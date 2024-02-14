New backhoes and skidsteers from JCB

4CX Pro backhoe features new Dual Drive system (Photo: PPI)

Following on from the unveiling of its new 26 C-1 2.5-tonne mini excavator and the three-tonne 3TE dumper, JCB has revealed still more new machines.

Now in its 70th year of production at JCB, the company has introduced new additions to its range of backhoes.

The 3CX, 4CX and 5CX models offer a series of upgrades to support improved functionality and performance. These include the Dual Drive system which allows repositioning of the machine while the operator faces the (rear) excavator.

Dual Drive will be standard on the 3CX Pro and 4CX Pro variants with servo controls. While facing the rear of the machine, a roller switch on the left-hand servo lever controls the steering, while the right-hand lever has a forward/reverse selector. Pedals are used for throttle and brake.

A 7-inch monitor offers a wide-angle view to the front of the machine while facing to the rear to support safe movement and positioning.

Speaking with PPI at the launch of the new backhoe models, Richard Brooks, director of Group Product and Innovation, noted that while some small OEMs offer a system like Dual Drive, and some companies supply systems as aftermarket add-ons, JCB will be the first machine OEM to deliver the system on a volume product.

“We want to offer the system across all premium backhoes, not have it as an expensive option. We think it’s important in making our backhoes easier to operate and more appealing to the market,” he said.

Looking at road operation, the new backhoes feature a standard six-speed Autoshift transmission. This replaces all manual and Powershift transmissions on the 3CX and 4CX. TorqueLock steering is also now standard across the range. This can reduce travel times by up to 10% and improve fuel efficiency by 25%.

The backhoe loader can move materials up to 25% faster, while using 50% less fuel than the combination of an eight-tonne excavator and site dumper.

The floor-mounted manual gear lever has been replaced by a column switch, with auto gear changes through fourth, fifth and sixth. There is also a floor-mounted kickdown switch which can drop the box from second to first to gain maximum traction and shovel penetration.

In addition to the new backhoe models, JCB has introduced new EU Stage 5-compliant large-platform skid steers.

Teleskid 3TS-8W has a telescopic boom with a vertical reach of more than four metres (Photo: PPI)

These include the 270 skid steer, the 270T compact track loader and the Teleskid 3TS-8W. The wheeled 270 and 270T tracked loader have an operational capacity of 1.25 tonnes. The Powerboom single arm has a vertical lift path on both machines.

The Teleskid 3TS-8W has the same single-arm boom, but with the addition of a telescopic boom to provide additional forward and vertical reach. With a maximum lift capacity of 1.45 tonnes, the machine has a full lift height of more than four metres, with a vertical or radial lift path. The JCB Smooth Ride boom suspension system is standard.

These models use a 3.0-litre JCB DieselMax 430 engine which gains compliance using a new, more efficient combustion chamber design, a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). There is no requirement for diesel additive fluid (AdBlue).

The engine produces 55 kW (74 hp), the same as the 4.4-litre predecessor but with an overall engine size which is 24% smaller and 30% lighter. It also generates 10% more peak torque output at 1500 rpm. Fuel economy is further optimised using the JCB Auto Stop feature which shuts down the engine after a preset time of non-use.

The new side-entry cab features a fully-redesigned interior which includes a new touchscreen control system. This includes the MyChoice control functions which can set maximum forward and reverse speeds in increments of 1 km/h, together with three different acceleration rates.