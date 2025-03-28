New KTR coupling to be shown for first time

KTR will present its new Varolastic flange coupling for the first time at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany. The highly flexible coupling was specifically developed for applications with variable load requirements, particularly construction and agricultural machines.

KTR Varolastic flange coupling. (Photo: KTR)

Due to its progressive torsion spring stiffness, the Varolastic provides optimum damping of vibrations, protecting drive systems against load peaks. It reduces and dampens unequal elongation resulting from initially low torsional flexibility rising increasingly under load, the company stated, automatically adapting to different load conditions and optimizing the vibration behavior of the drivetrain to ensure smooth operation.

The progressive torsion spring stiffness is achieved by special rollers made of synthetic rubber material guided between the coupling flanges and loaded on pressure, with the torsion stiffness changing permanently depending on base load, amplitude and frequency, KTR explained. The elastomers ensure optimum damping of torsional vibrations, minimizing shocks to protect adjacent components – with temperatures of up to 120° C.

The coupling is designed to transmit torque efficiently and prevent damaging axial or radial loads, protecting bearings and other drive components. According to KTR, it is a good choice for use in variable-speed main drives, providing high power density under varying operating conditions.

The short flange coupling is designed to be simply and quickly integrated in existing drives. It is available as a standard version (“F”) and with anti-rotation safety device (“FD”) plus can be adapted to SAE connections. Both series are currently available in five sizes each up to 6,000 Nm.

Hall A4, Stand 145