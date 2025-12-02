New Volvo CE ECR355 cuts fuel consumption by 7%

Volvo CE ECR355 short-swing excavator (Photo: Volvo CE)

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced its new ECR355, described as the latest evolution in its short-swing excavator range.

According to Volvo CE, the ECR255 delivers a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous machine generation, thanks to a new electro-hydraulic control system and a redesigned main control valve.

The system uses electronic sensors and onboard computer to optimize flow and pressure, ensuring smooth control of the boom, arm and bucket movements.

In addition, electric cooling fans are put into action only when needed, minimizing engine load, noise and fuel consumption. The comfort driving control, a hydraulic priority setting and auto engine shutdown all help to reduce running costs.

While returning improved fuel efficiency, the ECR355 also brings a 7% increase in lifting capacity and 4% more tractive force. The Active Control system automates boom and bucket movements for up to 45% faster grading, with less rework.

Integrated boundary limits and Dig Assist apps support 2D/3D machine control intended to help operators work more rapidly.

The Volvo D8M engine, which delivers 189 kW at 1,600 rpm, has a 1,000-hour oil change cycle and 3,000-hour hydraulic fluid change period. Operating times have been engineered to occur at the same time to reduce down time and reduce costs.

Volvo Smart View, with people and obstacle detection, uses 360-degree cameras and radar to enhance on-site safety. Other systems include CareTrack, which provides real-time machine health data to support predictive maintenance.