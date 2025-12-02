Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

New Volvo CE ECR355 cuts fuel consumption by 7%

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

02 December 2025

Volvo CE ECR355 short-swing excavator Volvo CE ECR355 short-swing excavator (Photo: Volvo CE)

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced its new ECR355, described as the latest evolution in its short-swing excavator range.

According to Volvo CE, the ECR255 delivers a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous machine generation, thanks to a new electro-hydraulic control system and a redesigned main control valve.

The system uses electronic sensors and onboard computer to optimize flow and pressure, ensuring smooth control of the boom, arm and bucket movements.

In addition, electric cooling fans are put into action only when needed, minimizing engine load, noise and fuel consumption. The comfort driving control, a hydraulic priority setting and auto engine shutdown all help to reduce running costs.

While returning improved fuel efficiency, the ECR355 also brings a 7% increase in lifting capacity and 4% more tractive force. The Active Control system automates boom and bucket movements for up to 45% faster grading, with less rework.

Integrated boundary limits and Dig Assist apps support 2D/3D machine control intended to help operators work more rapidly.

The Volvo D8M engine, which delivers 189 kW at 1,600 rpm, has a 1,000-hour oil change cycle and 3,000-hour hydraulic fluid change period. Operating times have been engineered to occur at the same time to reduce down time and reduce costs.

Volvo Smart View, with people and obstacle detection, uses 360-degree cameras and radar to enhance on-site safety. Other systems include CareTrack, which provides real-time machine health data to support predictive maintenance.

Volvo CE Volvo Construction Equipment fuel efficiency electro-hydraulic control system 2D/3D machine control ECR355 Volvo CE ECR355 short-swing excavator
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
N.A. Classes 5-8 orders plunge in November
Preliminary data shows Class 8 orders plummeted 47% amid carrier profitability struggles
Yuchai jumps into European power market
The first appearance of China’s Yuchai Group at Agritechnica in 2025 signals a focus on building sales outside the home market
Daimler Truck, Torc Robotics select LiDAR Partner for autonomous trucks
InnovizTwo LiDAR to enable Level 4 autonomous capabilities for commercial trucks
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download