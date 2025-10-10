OTR opens new Phoenix, Arizona location

OTR’s new Phoenix location (Photo: OTR)

OTR Engineered Solutions has opened a new facility in Phoenix, Arizona for delivery of off-highway tires, tracks and wheels, together with related assemblies.

“OTR Has made a significant investment in the Phoenix facility, not only in the 42,000 square foot building, but also in technology and products we’ve committed there,” said Mitch Mittlestadt, general manager, Aftermarket.

“This location gives us an unmatched ability to quickly respond to unplanned or emergency tire and track needs in the region. What’s even more exciting is that we’ve left room for expansion.”

In addition to the warehousing function, OTR’s Phoenix location will offer its Foam Fill Exchange program. This supports deliver of new foam-filled tires and wheels to replace worn or damaged examples.

Foam Fill Exchange station at the Phoenix site (Photo: OTR)

With this program, the old tire is recycled and the wheel refurbished to reduce costs and maximise ROI.

“The Phoenix facility is an excellent complement to OTR’s other locations throughout the US,” said Mittlestadt. “The Foam Fill Exchange program offered here is another benefit to the region, helping to reduce costly downtime.”