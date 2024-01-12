Palmer Johnson acquires Continental Engines

Palmer Johnson Enterprises has acquired Greenville, S.C.-based Continental Engines LLC, a distributor that specializes in diesel engines and generators. The Continental acquisition is a significant step in Palmer Johnson’s nationwide expansion and its commitment to diversifying its offerings within the off-highway equipment industry. Continental Engines, operating across the East Coast, represents leading brands such as Hatz, JCB, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Daedong, CRX, Yamaha, Kirloskar, AMT, Gorman-Rupp Pumps and DFX Technologies.

“Continental Engines brings an excellent reputation, a team of great people, decades of diesel expertise and strong vendor partnerships to the Palmer Johnson family of companies,” said Craig Parsons, CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises. “Expanding east has been in our strategic playbook for over a decade. Continental is the perfect fit, especially its people. Continental brings a highly talented team and an engaged owner, Jeff Cooper. Thankfully Jeff will be staying on to lead the business forward. Also, very excited about the value-add engineering and production/packaging capabilities this adds to PJ.”

“With this acquisition, Continental will gain expanded engineering ability, a North American service footprint, and new product expansion. We are all excited to continue this growth across the country and appreciate what the future holds for us with the support of the Palmer Johnson family of companies,” said Jeff Cooper, who will stay on as president of Continental Engines.

Palmer Johnson Enterprises is an off-highway sales and service organization comprised of Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hamilton Power Solutions, Alterra Power Systems and now Continental Engines, with 12 full-service locations throughout North America.