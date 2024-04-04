Perkins to show new power gen engine at Middle East Energy

The new V12 engine is rated 1,275 to 1,710 kVA for 50 Hz prime applications and 1,250 to 1,500 kW as a 60-Hz critical standby power plant. (Photo: Perkins)

Perkins will introduce the 5012, its newest full-authority electronic 5000 Series engine, at Middle East Energy, held April 16-18 in Dubai. Available later this year, the new V12 engine is certified as U.S. EPA Tier 2 compliant. It is also Tier 2 capable outside the U.S. and is offered as a fuel optimized (unregulated) model.

The company said the 5012 is optimized and purpose-built for power generation applications. It is rated 1,275 to 1,710 kVA for 50 Hz prime applications and 1,250 to 1,500 kW as a 60-Hz critical standby power plant. Its compact package makes it suited for hospitals, data centers and other locations where space is limited.

The 5012 is engineered to meet ISO G3 and NFPA110 standards to handle demanding load acceptance challenges. It uses a pair of smaller turbochargers on each bank that reduce transient response time when compared with a single large unit, the company stated. Its exhaust manifolds are engineered to optimize gas flow to the turbochargers, further reducing ramp-up time and enhancing load acceptance.

The 5012 engine’s compact package makes it suited for hospitals, data centers and other locations where space is limited. (Photo: Perkins)

A low-pressure fuel system developed specifically for the 5000 Series is designed to be more tolerant of variations in fuel quality. The engine can run with biodiesel up to B20 or on 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), subject to the fuel meeting Perkins’ fuel specifications.

Electronically controlled injectors alter both timing and pressure to accommodate a range of ambient temperatures and altitudes without sacrificing performance, said Perkins. They work together with advanced turbocharging technology to help optimize load acceptance, altitude capability and fuel consumption.

The 5012 is also equipped with an electric fuel priming pump and premium fuel and oil filters to achieve an oil and fuel service interval up to 500 hours or two full years.

In addition to the new engine, Perkins plans to unveil an expanded suite of connectivity solutions for its electric power generation engines, including:

An Application Programming Interface (API) to share enriched engine data and insights with pre-existing OEM telematics systems, providing equipment owners with a single portal;

And a simple to connect telematics offering that will capture and send data from the generator set back to Perkins and the customer.

For both solutions, the company can provide condition monitoring and seamlessly exchange enhanced insights with OEMs and customers, the company said.

The stand will also feature a full suite of power generation systems and lifecycle support.