Phinia debuts expanded tech portfolio at Agritechnica

Phinia Inc., a provider of premium fuel systems, electrical systems and aftermarket solutions, is making its debut at Agritechnica, Nov. 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, in a move it said marks a significant step forward in the company’s strategic expansion into the off-highway market.

The company will showcase its expanded technology portfolio following the acquisition of Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (“SEM”). Its offerings are designed to support the agricultural transition from diesel to lower-carbon and zero-carbon alternative fuels through advanced capabilities in natural gas, hydrogen and other alternative fuel ignition systems, injector stators and linear position sensors.

Philia has a heritage in fuel systems and combustion technologies for high-performance industrial applications, with more than 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, and a brand portfolio that includes Delphi, Delco Reny and Hatridge, the company noted.

“The global off-highway market is poised for strong growth by 2030” said John Lipinski, Phinia vice president and ​general manager, Europe. “The industry therefore requires new innovations to offset carbon emissions without comprising operational efficiencies. Already trusted by off-highway manufacturers, agricultural customers are increasingly seeing Phinia as a viable supplier to meet their requirements.”

Lipinski went on to state that the company’s debut at Agritechnica showcases its commitment “to continuous innovation and investment in solutions that enable immediate efficiencies for agricultural combustion engines.”

“This will not only support compliance with ever-evolving diesel engine emission standards,” he added, “but also advancement of the next-generation of off-highway combustion systems in the transition to carbon neutrality.”