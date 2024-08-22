Power Briefing recap: week of Aug. 19

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

22 August 2024

With a week to go in August, the summer season may be winding down, but there’s been plenty going on in Power Briefing. Here’s what you might have missed this week:

  • A recent increase in U.S. tariffs on certain Chinese products coupled with the looming presidential election and conflicts like that in Ukraine may be causing uncertainty regarding lithium-ion battery supply chains. Alexander Battery Technologies said the second half of 2024 is a good time to evaluate vulnerabilities.
  • Zoomlion’s logo is green, which the company said is related to its focus on electrified construction equipment. At the Intermat show, Zoomlion talked about its focus on electric equipment.
  • When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Chevron doctrine, it cast uncertainty on federal regulators’ ability to develop and enforce rules. In this new environment, regulations such as those related to emissions and the environment will likely become the primary purview of state governments.
  • A steering component supplier accidently allowed prototype components to enter its production runs and be installed on finished commercial vehicles. This has resulted in major safety concerns and the recall of more than 11,000 trucks.

In other news, a Volvo Penta executive is slated to host a roundtable discussion at the Power Progress Summit. Even better, there’s a chance to win free tickets to the October event.

