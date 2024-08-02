Power Briefing recap: week of July 29

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

02 August 2024

Welcome to August! Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

  • In an interview with Power Progress International, Jeroen Decleer of Dana discussed how the company is striking a balance between electrified and traditional powertrains. Dana is looking at how it can address specific applications and find fuel efficiencies for customers still using internal combustion engines.
  • The latest report on the Canadian ZEB Database revealed a decline in zero emission bus (ZEB) adoption throughout Canada. This comes after consistent — and in some cases meteoric — rises in ZEB adoption throughout the country in recent years.
  • Panelists in a recent Engine Technology Forum webinar talked about hydrogen as a fuel for internal combustion (IC) engines and its role in decarbonization. They noted that hydrogen offers benefits as an alternative to diesel — both in terms of power and emissions.
  • A Power Progress International report on a tour of equipment and power companies in Spain examined how the market is currently faring in a post-COVID world. It found many a firm focused on quality, service and innovation.

Other news showed a variety of personnel moves. Helios Technologies terminated its CEO, CNH announced its new Global Leadership Team and Ryan Schaefer is the new vice president for New Holland Agriculture North America.

