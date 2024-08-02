Power Briefing recap: week of July 29

Want to see more insights from the power industry?

Welcome to August! Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

In an interview with Power Progress International , Jeroen Decleer of Dana discussed how the company is striking a balance between electrified and traditional powertrains. Dana is looking at how it can address specific applications and find fuel efficiencies for customers still using internal combustion engines.

The latest report on the Canadian ZEB Database revealed a decline in zero emission bus (ZEB) adoption throughout Canada. This comes after consistent — and in some cases meteoric — rises in ZEB adoption throughout the country in recent years.

Panelists in a recent Engine Technology Forum webinar talked about hydrogen as a fuel for internal combustion (IC) engines and its role in decarbonization. They noted that hydrogen offers benefits as an alternative to diesel — both in terms of power and emissions.

A Power Progress International report on a tour of equipment and power companies in Spain examined how the market is currently faring in a post-COVID world. It found many a firm focused on quality, service and innovation.

Other news showed a variety of personnel moves. Helios Technologies terminated its CEO, CNH announced its new Global Leadership Team and Ryan Schaefer is the new vice president for New Holland Agriculture North America.

