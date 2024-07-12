Power Briefing recap: week of July 8

Want to see more insights from the power industry?

For those keeping score, it’s two weeks down and two-and-a-half to go in July. Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

Chris Sleight, managing director of Off-Highway Research (OHR), discussed the outlook in North America for the adoption of electrified construction equipment — machines that were traditionally diesel-powered. According to a new OHR report, it’s looking quite bleak.

in North America for the adoption of electrified construction equipment — machines that were traditionally diesel-powered. According to a new OHR report, it’s looking quite bleak. In what some are calling a blow to federal regulatory authority, the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned the Chevron doctrine. The 40-year-old precedent gave courts the ability to defer to federal regulators in interpreting ambiguous laws. But opinions are divided, and many have praised the development.

the Chevron doctrine. The 40-year-old precedent gave courts the ability to defer to federal regulators in interpreting ambiguous laws. But opinions are divided, and many have praised the development. Operating an alternative-fuel vehicle in extremely cold temperatures brings challenges. We recently looked at issues with hydrogen , but this past week, Power Progress looked into the hurdles faced by other alternative fuels, as well.

, but this past week, Power Progress faced by other alternative fuels, as well. Battery passports, which provide complete information about the battery, will be required for many electric vehicles (EV) in the European Union starting in 2027. Volvo Cars beat that deadline significantly with the launch of the first commercially available battery passport in its EX90 SUV.

In other developments, Yanmar company Eleo unveiled a new range of battery packs, Rolls-Royce announced H2 readiness certification for its mtu Series 4000 FNER/FV gas engines and you only have until July 17 to enter the 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards.

Power Briefing recap: week of July 1 This week saw conversations about whether a diesel engine could be environmentally friendly, an autonomous drilling milestone and how European Parliament elections might affect sustainability policies.