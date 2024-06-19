Power Briefing recap: week of June 17

Want to see more insights from the power industry?

This past week of Power Briefing saw many stories about power in a variety of sectors. Here’s what you might have missed:

Among its many products and services, Siemens Energy designs power systems for commercial maritime vessels. Power Progress reported on the company’s approach to this task and how collaboration is the key to decarbonization in the maritime sector.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is proposing rules to address carbon monoxide (CO) emissions in portable generators. The Portable Generator Manufacturers' Association (PGMA) opposes the proposal, saying its voluntary standard addresses the commission's concerns and CPSC plans could effectively ban the gen-sets.

Battery manufacturer EnerSys shared the first of three articles looking at battery technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and equipment. Their first piece examined the pros and cons of traditional flooded lead acid batteries.

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) would like to see the adoption of another sustainable fuel: renewable propane. The organization discussed the value of the fuel, which is already a byproduct of making renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including other ways it could be manufacturered.

In other news, if you haven’t submitted an entry for the Power Progress Summit Awards, time is running out. The deadline for entries is July 1.