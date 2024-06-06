Power Briefing recap: week of June 3

The first week of June 2024 saw stories about innovations in a variety of alternative power sources as well as a look at Bollinger Motors’ approach to EV truck design.

As the first week of June 2024 comes to an end, here are stories you might have missed from Power Briefing:

The week focused on a number of innovations in alternative power sources. Propane kicked things off with a discussion by industry experts on how propane is positioned as an alternative fuel for internal combustion (IC) engines. Included in the story is an overview of efforts by Katech Engineering and Stanadyne to explore direct injection of propane.

on how propane is positioned as an alternative fuel for internal combustion (IC) engines. Included in the story is an overview of efforts by Katech Engineering and Stanadyne to explore direct injection of propane. Hydrogen, both in diesel dual-fuel applications as well as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), continues to show promise in commercial vehicles. Canada’s Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) conducted trials to explore hydrogen use in the province’s often bitterly cold temperatures. Power Briefing reported on the challenges in fueling when temps drop below zero.

in the province’s often bitterly cold temperatures. Power Briefing reported on the challenges in fueling when temps drop below zero. As range continues to challenge adopters of electric vehicle (EV) technology, engineers at Purdue University have begun exploring how to embed inductive charging technology into roads themselves . The tech, which from a business perspective is targeted at heavy-duty trucks, could prevent Class 8 vehicles from discharging, thus improving vehicle range.

. The tech, which from a business perspective is targeted at heavy-duty trucks, could prevent Class 8 vehicles from discharging, thus improving vehicle range. Speaking of electric trucks, Power Briefing looked at Bollinger Motors, which approached the design of its B4 electric truck with a blank slate. The truck was designed from the ground up, with Bollinger saying it views medium-duty EVs as the company’s “sweet spot.”

In other news, the 2024-25 Power Sourcing Guide is here. First launched in 1935 as the Diesel Plan Book and Engine Catalog, it contains comprehensive information about engines, emissions and powertrains.

