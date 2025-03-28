Power Briefing recap, week of March 24

It’s the end of the first full week of spring, and things are starting to bloom—not just outside, but across the power and equipment space, too. Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing.

A new alliance led by two U.S. universities is working to accelerate hydrogen ICE adoption. The Hydrogen Engine Alliance of North America includes industry players like Cummins.

Turntide’s product team outlined five reasons why axial flux motors may be the better fit for electrified machines. Their compact design and high power density could offer key advantages over radial options.

over radial options. Hydrogen-powered off-highway machines are gaining traction, with five OEMs actively testing or deploying equipment using the fuel. Construction and rental fleets are leading early adoption .

. Range Energy’s trailer electrification kit adds a battery-powered e-axle to standard trailers, helping diesel tractors operate more efficiently. The retrofit takes less than a day and doesn’t require tractor modifications.

In other news, Parker Hannifin launched a mobile electrification tech center program, AFC Energy introduced a portable hydrogen unit for off-grid production and Accelera by Cummins will supply a battery-electric powertrain for the Isuzu F-series commercial trucks.