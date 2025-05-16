Power Briefing recap, week of May 12

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

16 May 2025

The days are getting longer — and so is the list of industry updates. If you blinked this week, you might’ve missed key updates in power tech. Don’t worry — Power Briefing has you covered.

Did you know that this year, Power Progress is shaking things up a bit in celebration of its 90th anniversary? We hope you’ll join us in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 6 for a first-of-its-kind networking forum. Hotel booking at the historic Galt House Hotel opened just this week.

Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Industry trends
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA