Power Briefing recap, week of May 12

Rosendin and ULC Technologies developed a hybrid-electric robot to automate the backbreaking work of installing solar panels . The system reduces strain injuries, improves efficiency, and nearly eliminates waste.

Fersa introduced its Fuel Efficient wheel hub that can boost fuel economy by 3 percent or more — and not just for diesel trucks. By reducing drag, the new hub also helps extend the range of battery-electric vehicles.

JCB is betting on flexibility as it navigates an uncertain off-highway power landscape. It's keeping options open by advancing hydrogen IC engines, pursuing electrification, building a U.S. factory and unveiling a new diesel powertrain.

Mobile air compressors remain a tough challenge for alternative power. Despite OEM efforts, cost, mobility and power demands make ditching diesel difficult, said compressor design and development expert Alex Persyn.

