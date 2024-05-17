Power Briefing recap: week of May 13, 2024

Want to see more insights from the power industry?

This week focused on much regarding commercial vehicle electrification, including the value of collaborating with suppliers in developing electric trucks.

It’s hard to believe that we are already done with the 20th week of 2024 (but who’s counting?). With the first half of May behind us, here are some important stories from the past week, in case you missed it:

In other news, several electric power generation products were reported, from Trime, Cummins and Himoinsa.