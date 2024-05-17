Power Briefing recap: week of May 13, 2024
17 May 2024
This week focused on much regarding commercial vehicle electrification, including the value of collaborating with suppliers in developing electric trucks.
It’s hard to believe that we are already done with the 20th week of 2024 (but who’s counting?). With the first half of May behind us, here are some important stories from the past week, in case you missed it:
- The past week saw much electrification news. In the second part of a series on the state of on-highway electrification, Power Progress spoke with electric vehicle (EV) technology suppliers about why collaboration and communication between OEMs and suppliers is key to effective EV development.
- While much of the focus in on-highway electrification is on what drives the vehicle, there are other systems that can be electrified. One is the auxiliary power units (APU). We looked at the evolution of APUs in commercial vehicles and how battery electric units can help reduce engine idling time.
- Another system that can be electrified is the axle. Power Progress reported on one company that sees electrified axles as a way to help drive commercial EV adoption.
- We took a look at a panel discussion held during last month’s Advanced Manufacturing Industry Conference in Brussels. Panelists discussed the hurdles to scaling advanced manufacturing. They had much to say about it. And if you haven’t taken my poll on the subject, please do so.
In other news, several electric power generation products were reported, from Trime, Cummins and Himoinsa.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now