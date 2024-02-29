Range Energy receives new funding for electrified semi trailers

Electric truck trailer from Range (Photo: Range Energy)

Range Energy, a developer of electrified truck trailers, has received $23.5 million in funding from a group led by Trousdale Ventures, including UP Partners and Yamaha Motor Ventures.

The capital will be used to accelerate work on customer pilot programs in parallel with plans to start full-scale production of its battery-powered truck trailers.

In addition, work will continue on a new trailer data and telematics package which will deliver additional insights into truck/trailer performance.

“Range is poised to ensure commercial fleets are able to adopt and transition to electric with speed and ease and our investors are committed to helping get our trailers into the hands of commercial fleet owners – and on the roads – quickly,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range Energy.

Electric trailers produced by Range can be hooked up to any diesel-powered truck. The company puts forward that the powered trailers can ‘immediately improve fuel economy by 36.3%’, a figure delivered by third-party on-highway testing company. Delivery of electric power while under heavy engine loads also helps to reduce emissions.

In addition, the powered trailers are said to be capable of doubling the range of a battery-electric semi.

The electrified trailers also help to reduce fuel consumption during yard operations, idling and other scenarios.

Features of the trailer electrification system include an e-axle, battery pack and ‘smart’ kingpin. The company’s first powered 53-foot dry van is said to be the first trailer electrification platform eligible for California’s Clear Off-Road Equipment voucher incentive program.