Renault Trucks reports 18% increase for 2023 new vehicle sales

Electric line up of Renault Trucks (Photo: Renault Trucks)

Renault Trucks has reported a ‘solid’ 18% increase in new vehicle deliveries in 2023. Despite issues with part supply, particularly over the first six months of the year, sales reached 69,859 units.

By destination, 62,476 units were delivered in Europe (+20.0% year on year), while rest-of-the-world numbers came to 7,383 units (+8.7%). By tonnage, 40,833 medium- and heavy-duty units found new homes (+4.0%), with light commercials totalling 29,026 units (+46%).

The 12-month period also saw delivery of 1,636 electric vehicles, a 153% increase. Medium- and heavy-duty numbers were 624 units (+65%), while light commercials reached 1,012 sales (+278%).

Despite the strong numbers, share in the 16-tonne segment across the European Union actually fell by 0.9% to 8.5%, in a ‘dynamic and growing market’. In the six- to 16-tonne segment, while deliveries increased by 6.8%, market share dropped 0.8% to 6.2%. Renault Trucks remains the leader in its home market, with a 27.9% share of the French 16-tonne segment.

“Renault Trucks ended 2023 with a total of 69,859 deliveries, up 18%. A solid commercial performance that allows us to continue the transformation of our company and our transition towards sustainable transport,” said Bruno Blin, president of Renault Trucks.

“Renault Trucks asserts itself as a leader in decarbonised mobility, with a 22.4% market share of electric vehicles in the over 16 tonnes segment in Europe,” he added.

E-Tech T in production at the Bourg-en-Bresse plant (Photo: Renault Trucks)

Towards the close of 2023, the French truck maker opened the assembly line of the 44-tonne E-Tech T and C electric trucks at the plant in Bourg-en-Bresse.

The electric 16- to 26-tonne rigid E-Tech D and D Wide electric trucks have been in production at the Blainville-sur-Orne plant since 2020. The company states that vehicles now on the road have accumulated more than 13 million kilometres, cutting 13,000 tonnes of tailpipe CO2 output.

Looking forward, Renault Trucks has targeted making 50% of its sales from battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

To help with its initiatives promoting the circular economy, Renault Trucks repurposed 95 vehicles at its Used Trucks Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse. The ‘modest’ number was attributed to low stock levels of used trucks. The OEM also extended the life of 250 trucks in its customer fleets by reconditioning them at the Used Trucks Centre in Lyon Saint-Priest. This saved an estimated seven tonnes of CO2 and 7 MWh of energy.

The Used Trucks Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse is now home to electric retrofit operations for Neotrucks yard tractors. These are used to move semi trailers on industrial or logistics sites. A total of 25 road tractors were retrofitted with electric powertrains in 2023, with a further 40 planned for 2024.

Also in 2023, Renault Trucks opened its new X-Tech Arena R&D centre at Lyon Saint-Priest. The site brings together 1000 engineers, researchers and purchasing agents to improve the approval and fulfilment process for future transport solutions projects.