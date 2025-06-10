Rheinmetall secures double-digit million euro order

German technology corporation Rheinmetall announced it has secured a double-digit million-euro order from a major North American truck manufacturer. The order involves a mid-six figure quantity of CWA 2000 high-voltage coolant pumps to be used in the OEM’s battery-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Rheinmetall will supply the customer directly from 2028 to 2035.

Rheinmetall CWA 2000 high-voltage coolant pump. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

According to Rheinmetall, this order is of strategic importance, as it enables it to increase its footprint with components for the thermal management of electric trucks.

The CWA 2000 coolant pump was selected by the OEM based on its technical characteristics, the announcement stated. The variable electric coolant pump is suited for a range of cooling specifications, including battery-powered electric vehicles and fuel cell drives. It is designed for the HV3b voltage level, which allows an operating voltage of up to 850V.

The pump is available with an active or a passive high-voltage interlock loop, which keeps the battery system ready for operation as long as the loop is closed. If the loop is interrupted, the system switches off the power, protecting those who could come into contact with high-voltage components during the life cycle of an electric vehicle, the company explained.

The CWA 200 is available through Rheinmetall’s Power Systems division, a system provider of mobility solutions, control technologies and digital applications for the automotive and energy industries.