Roland Schwandt named Schottel deputy CEO
14 March 2024
Roland Schwandt has been appointed deputy CEO of Schottel GmbH with effect from January 1, 2024. He replaces Andreas Block, who at the beginning of the year went to work solely at industrial holding company Schottel Industries and will remain closely connected to the future development of Schottel GmbH.
Schwandt, a graduate naval architect, joined Schottel GmbH in 2000, acquiring comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of the international maritime market, the company said. The project and sales manager began his career working in various Schottel sales segments. After briefly managing the Tug & Offshore Energy segment, in 2018, he was entrusted with responsibility for the global sales activities of Schottel GmbH and its 14 subsidiaries as vice president Sales.
Schwandt worked with his predecessor Andreas Block and with Stefan Buch, vice president After Sales Service, to drive the strategic expansion of the subsidiaries with regard to greater customer proximity and even better quality of advice. This strategy helped to achieve Schottel’s current position in the international market, especially in azimuth propulsion units.
Alongside his current role, Schwandt is a member of the supervisory boards of sister companies and represents Schottel in the major maritime associations.
