Rolls-Royce delivers EPD-verified gen sets for the first time

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

11 December 2025

Emergency power - mtu 16V 4000 Emergency power - mtu 16V 4000 (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has delivered mtu emergency power generators with verified environmental product declarations (EPDs) to a European data center operator for the first time.

The EPD International System is an independent, globally recognized organization based on the ISO 14025 and EN 50693 standards. The declarations registered there provide detailed data on resource consumption, emissions, waste generation and recyclability.

The move is described as setting a new standard for transparency and sustainability in the supply of energy for critical infrastructure.

Rolls-Royce says that it is one of the first engine manufacturers to develop externally-verified EPDs for emergency power generators. Published in the international EPD system, the reports document the entire lifecycle of the mtu 16V 4000 DS2500 and 10V 1600 systems, from raw materials through to application use and end-of-life recycling.

“With these environmental product declarations, we set a new industry standard for environmental transparency in the field of energy systems,” said Tobias Ostermaier, president, Stationary Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division. “This is our response to growing demand from our customers, and we are actively supporting them in reducing their carbon footprint.”

Mtu emergency power generators are approved for use with sustainable fuels including HVO and e-fuels, helping to reduced related environmental impact.

In addition, certified servicing allows extended maintenance intervals, while testing only needs to be completed every quarter, reducing costs and emissions.

The latest mtu exhaust gas aftertreatment also reduces pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter to a minimum. In combination with sustainable fuels, CO2, NOx, and particulate emissions can be reduced by over 90%.

