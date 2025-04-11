Scania acquires Northvolt Systems Industrial Division

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

11 April 2025

Scania announced the acquisition of the Industrial Division of Northvolt Systems, including production capabilities, a research and development center and a team of approximately 260 employees. The division develops and manufactures battery systems for heavy industry and off-highway market segments, offering a portfolio of battery modules and systems used in material handling, construction equipment and mining. Scania said the acquisition will strengthen its electrification offering for off-road applications. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Northvolt Dwa assembly plant in Gdansk, Poland Northvolt’s plant in Gdańsk, Poland. (Photo: Northvolt)

The Industrial Division’s operations are based in two locations: a leased production facility in Gdańsk, Poland, and an R&D center in Tomteboda, Stockholm, Sweden. The acquired company will partner with Scania’s Power Solutions business unit and operate as a stand-alone venture within Scania Ventures and New Business.

“Northvolt Systems Industrial Division brings valuable expertise in battery technology and assembly,” said Sara Hermansson, head of Scania Power Solutions. “Their capabilities strengthen our modular approach and support the development of complete electrified solutions for off-road applications.”

Elin Åkerström, vice president of Northvolt Systems Industrial, said, “Since 2017, Northvolt Systems Industrial has developed advanced battery systems for machines operating in demanding environments such as construction, mining and material handling. Our flagship solution, Voltpack Core, reflects our ability to meet real-world industrial challenges.”

Scania said that following the acquisition, Northvolt Systems Industrial’s operations will continue as usual.

