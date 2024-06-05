Scania Touring now offered with biogas-compatible engine

Scania Touring LBG/LNG (Photo: Scania)

Scania is to launch a new LBG/LNG (liquid biogas/liquid natural gas) variant of the Scania Touring coach.

The low-carbon powertrain option will, according to the company, ‘create a circular and economically viable solution for sustainable long-distance transport’.

The 13-litre gas engine delivers 410 hp (302 kW) and 200 Nm of torque. With the standard fuel tank, the Touring can achieve in excess of 1000 km range.

13-litre gas engine delivers 410 hp (302 kW) (Photo: Scania)

“This product gives you power, torque and range equivalent to that of a diesel powered bus or coach, while actually reducing noise levels and offering lower operating costs. If you add the sustainability benefits of using biogas, it is a truly outstanding solution,” said Carl-Johan Lööf, head of Product Management, People Transport Solutions.

Biogas is a fossil-free and renewable fuel which can deliver CO2 output reductions measured from well to wheel of up to 90% when compared to diesel. Using local fuel production facilities, production of the biogas can help reduce waste problems and increase energy security.

“These solutions are truly circular and I would say that our 13-litre gas powertrain is the most sustainable and viable option on the market for long-distance operators,” said Jonas Strömberg, Sustainable Transport Business Manager.

“It is better for the environment, quiet, smart, and perhaps most important, available here-and-now, allowing long-distance operators to take a huge step towards sustainable transport.”

The new gas powertrain option for the Scania Touring adds to the company’s gas portfolio for long-distance vehicles. This includes buses and coaches built with external bodybuilders, including the Scania Beulas DD LBG/LNG and the Scania Irizar i6S Efficient LBG/LNG that was presented at BusWorld in 2023.