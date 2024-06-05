Scania Touring now offered with biogas-compatible engine
05 June 2024
Scania is to launch a new LBG/LNG (liquid biogas/liquid natural gas) variant of the Scania Touring coach.
The low-carbon powertrain option will, according to the company, ‘create a circular and economically viable solution for sustainable long-distance transport’.
The 13-litre gas engine delivers 410 hp (302 kW) and 200 Nm of torque. With the standard fuel tank, the Touring can achieve in excess of 1000 km range.
“This product gives you power, torque and range equivalent to that of a diesel powered bus or coach, while actually reducing noise levels and offering lower operating costs. If you add the sustainability benefits of using biogas, it is a truly outstanding solution,” said Carl-Johan Lööf, head of Product Management, People Transport Solutions.
Biogas is a fossil-free and renewable fuel which can deliver CO2 output reductions measured from well to wheel of up to 90% when compared to diesel. Using local fuel production facilities, production of the biogas can help reduce waste problems and increase energy security.
“These solutions are truly circular and I would say that our 13-litre gas powertrain is the most sustainable and viable option on the market for long-distance operators,” said Jonas Strömberg, Sustainable Transport Business Manager.
“It is better for the environment, quiet, smart, and perhaps most important, available here-and-now, allowing long-distance operators to take a huge step towards sustainable transport.”
The new gas powertrain option for the Scania Touring adds to the company’s gas portfolio for long-distance vehicles. This includes buses and coaches built with external bodybuilders, including the Scania Beulas DD LBG/LNG and the Scania Irizar i6S Efficient LBG/LNG that was presented at BusWorld in 2023.
