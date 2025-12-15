Street Smarts: Legal battles cloud heavy truck emissions regs

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the November/December 2025 issue of Power Progress.

Many trucking industry insiders welcomed the Trump administration’s unprecedented rollback of emissions regulations earlier this year. But the fallout from those moves has created uncertainty for both OEMs and fleets alike.

Prior to Trump’s reelection last year, the blueprint for 2026 Class 8 trucks was clearly defined. Now, OEMs are uncertain as to what emissions regulations still apply to 2026 vehicles. And they are uncertain as to what new components or vehicle systems they will install on those trucks.

However, a closely watched lawsuit between truck OEMs and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) may soon deliver some clarity.

CTP comes to a temporary halt

The Clean Truck Partnership was designed to align state and federal emissions standards while ensuring OEMs continue advancing zero-emission vehicle technology. (Photo: KHL Staff)

On October 31, a federal judge partially granted a preliminary injunction temporarily halting the enforcement of the state’s Clean Truck Partnership (CTP) while broader questions over federal preemption are litigated.

The decision in Daimler Truck North America LLC et al. v. California Air Resources Board et al. was issued by Judge Dena M. Coggins of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Judge Coggins granted the injunction in part, ordering CARB and the State of California to stop implementing, enforcing or threatening to enforce the CTP until the merits of the case are resolved.

In her 45-page order, Judge Coggins emphasized that the limited injunction “preserves the status quo” without pre-judging the validity of California’s regulatory approach to truck emissions. The court noted that the plaintiffs had made a sufficient showing of harm tied specifically to the CTP’s enforcement mechanisms but not to the broader regulatory framework.

CARB strikes back

Judge Coggins’ ruling came in the wake of a retaliatory lawsuit filed by CARB on October 27 against the leading Class 8 truck OEMs, alleging truck builders violated the terms of a 2023 CTP agreement to sell cleaner vehicles in California.

CARB is arguing that regulations aside, the truck OEMs had entered into a binding legal agreement to reduce diesel exhaust emissions and advance zero-emission powertrain technology. The suit, filed against Daimler Truck North America, Volvo Group North America, Paccar and International, seeks to compel the companies to uphold their commitments or compensate the state for the costs incurred in carrying out its side of the deal.

Signed by the manufacturers and CARB in July 2023, the CTP was designed to align state and federal emissions standards while ensuring the OEMs continue advancing zero-emission vehicle technology.

In the agreement, the manufacturers pledged to meet California’s Advanced Clean Trucks and Omnibus regulations regardless of federal legal outcomes, and to refrain from challenging the state’s authority to set stricter emissions rules. CARB, in turn, agreed to revise certain heavy-duty engine standards and provide manufacturers with regulatory flexibility and longer lead times to comply with emissions rules.

According to the filing, CARB says it has already completed the rulemaking actions and workshops required under the agreement. The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers have “unambiguously stated that they do not intend to comply” with their sales commitments for clean trucks and may soon breach the agreement entirely.

CARB argues that monetary damages would not make the state whole, as the deal’s purpose was to achieve emissions reductions that cannot be measured strictly in financial terms. The agency is asking the court to compel the companies to perform their obligations or, failing that, to allow CARB to rescind the contract and recover its costs.

Jack Roberts is a Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based independent journalist and licensed commercial driver with more than 20 years’ experience covering the North American and global trucking industries.

The manufacturers’ lawsuit, which seeks to void the CTP, was filed this past August. The complaint alleges that California is attempting to require compliance with heavy-duty truck emissions standards that Congress recently preempted under the federal Clean Air Act.

More to come

Another court date set for November 21, 2025, may provide some much-needed clarity for OEMs and fleets heading into next year. But it will come at almost the last possible second.

Moreover, the outcome could shape the future of state and federal cooperation on emissions rules and determine whether the CTP survives.

Stay tuned!