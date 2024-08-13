Takeuchi-US hires director of operations for CTL facility

Takeuchi-US has named Chris Burdette as director of operations of its production facility in Moore, S.C. The 156,000-sq.-ft. facility has been the site of production of compact track loaders (CTLs) since September 2022.

Chris Burdette

Burdette’s role includes overseeing all functions at the facility, including safety, production, maintenance, procurement, financial control, budgeting and human resources. He will also be responsible for leading and mentoring his staff, as well as working with the Takeuchi headquarters office to develop annual plans and policies for the location, along with other duties as required.

Burdette comes to the company with more than two decades of experience spanning logistics, continuous improvement initiatives, manufacturing operations and quality integrations. His most recent role was as director of operations for a global instrumentation company, where he improved on-time delivery by 25% and the accuracy of customer communications by 50%, the announcement noted.

“Chris has spent nearly 20 years working in a wide variety of manufacturing environments,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “Not only is he passionate about providing customers with the highest quality products, but he’s also a leader who brings people together and encourages collaboration and growth. I’m looking forward to the positive energy he will bring to our South Carolina facility and its staff.”

Burdette noted that Takeuchi has “a bright culture that places safety and quality at center stage.”

“I am so excited to join an organization that’s focused on innovation and scale but also works diligently to stay grounded, with transparency and integrity at its foundation,” he added.