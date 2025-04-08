Turntide launches Turntide Turnkey Solutions

Electrification solutions provider Turntide Technologies announced the launch of Turntide Turnkey Solutions, a comprehensive system of electrification partners designed to simplify and accelerate electrification projects across industries. The initiative brings together partners to offer integrated solutions, ensuring rapid and efficient system integration.

Turntide electrification solutions on display at Bauma 2025. (Photo: Turntide)

As part of this launch, power transmission and control solutions company Bonfiglioli will showcase select Turntide controllers at its booth (A3.337) during Bauma 2025, Turntide said. These solutions combine Bonfiglioli’s advanced motor technology paired with Turntide’s power electronics to demonstrate performance across a range of applications. These include excavator track, swing and pump drives as well as pump drives for compact construction and agricultural equipment.

“In multiple cases, the collaboration with Turntide Technologies has proved successful and enabled us to provide complementing solutions for electrification to our key customers,” said Stefano Baldi, sales director for Bonfiglioli.

“As more customers are looking for a streamlined path towards electrification, Turntide’s power electronics coupled with Bonfiglioli’s motor technology enables an efficient, trusted and turnkey solution that will benefit numerous applications globally,” said Ryan Grodzki, vice president of Partnerships, Turntide Technologies.

Turntide Turnkey Solutions reflects Turntide’s commitment to a systems-level approach, integrating electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage into a unified ecosystem. By ensuring that all components work together seamlessly, Turntide enables customers to transition to electrification faster and more effectively.

Over the coming months, Turntide said it will announce additional success stories with other partners as part of Turntide Turnkey Solutions.