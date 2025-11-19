Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Yuchai appoints BYM as distributor for southern Europe

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

19 November 2025

Yuchai Group stand at Agritechnica 2025 Yuchai Group stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: Power Progress)

Yuchai Group, which has its headquarters in Yulin, China, has appointed BYM Srl as its official distributor in southern Europe.

The new distributor will cover engine sales in Italy, Spain and Portugal from Q4 2025.

Related material noted that BYM will have a ‘clear mission: to offer a solid and high-performing alternative in a strategic sector for energy transition and business continuity’.

This will be supported by related service functions and stocking of spare parts.

“Our focus is to bring quality and service to the forefront, building strong relationships with customers and strengthening Yuchai’s presence in southern Europe,” said general manager Rinaldo Marengo.

Founded in 1951 and now present in more than 180 countries, Yuchai is a leading global manufacturer of diesel and gas-fuel engines. With a complete range for power generation from 20 kVA (YC4V) up to 4500 kVA (YC16VTF), intended for data center applications, Yuchai has a range of engines for machines and power gen.

The announcement about the appointment of BYM follows Yuchai displaying its range of Stage 5-compliant engines for the first time in Europe at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany.

Yuchai reported at Agritechnica that it is planning to establish a European head office in Frankfurt under the brand name YC-Europe.

Yuchai Group BYM Srl YC-Europe engine sales power generation data center applications Agritechnica Agritechnica 2025 Rinaldo Marengo Stage 5-compliant engines diesel and gas-fuel engines southern Europe Italy
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Bobcat combines two generators in one
PG1140 pairs two PG570 portable generators in one rugged package
DiPerk delivers engines to the British Antarctic Survey
Engines use CHP to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact
MWM launches new TCG 4170 V20 gen set
New gas gen set has control functions to streamline maintenance schedules
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download