Yuchai appoints BYM as distributor for southern Europe

Yuchai Group stand at Agritechnica 2025 (Photo: Power Progress)

Yuchai Group, which has its headquarters in Yulin, China, has appointed BYM Srl as its official distributor in southern Europe.

The new distributor will cover engine sales in Italy, Spain and Portugal from Q4 2025.

Related material noted that BYM will have a ‘clear mission: to offer a solid and high-performing alternative in a strategic sector for energy transition and business continuity’.

This will be supported by related service functions and stocking of spare parts.

“Our focus is to bring quality and service to the forefront, building strong relationships with customers and strengthening Yuchai’s presence in southern Europe,” said general manager Rinaldo Marengo.

Founded in 1951 and now present in more than 180 countries, Yuchai is a leading global manufacturer of diesel and gas-fuel engines. With a complete range for power generation from 20 kVA (YC4V) up to 4500 kVA (YC16VTF), intended for data center applications, Yuchai has a range of engines for machines and power gen.

The announcement about the appointment of BYM follows Yuchai displaying its range of Stage 5-compliant engines for the first time in Europe at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany.

Yuchai reported at Agritechnica that it is planning to establish a European head office in Frankfurt under the brand name YC-Europe.